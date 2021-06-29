EPD: Driver takes off after Lloyd Expressway crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say a driver crashed into the back of two other cars Tuesday morning, then left the scene.

It happened around 9 a.m. on the Lloyd Expressway at Burkhardt.

Evansville Police are looking for the driver who took off.

Officers say there are injuries involved, but they didn’t know the extent.

The turning lane at Lloyd and Burkhardt was shut down while crews cleared the scene.

Lloyd and Burkhardt crash (WFIE)

