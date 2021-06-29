Birthday Club
Driver arrested after short police chase

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Boonville woman was arrested after a police chase just before midnight.

Late Monday night, Evansville Police said they spotted a car matching the description of a reported reckless driver on S. Green River Road.

Witnesses said the car was swerving in and out of lanes, hitting curbs, and had a flat tire.

Officers say they tried to pull the car over, but the driver took off.

After chase that lasted about a mile, police say 21-year-old Kyerra Willem stopped and was arrested.

Officers say her BAC was more than twice the legal limit.

Willem is charged with OMVWI and resisting law enforcement.

Kyerra Willem
Kyerra Willem(Vanderburgh County Jail)

