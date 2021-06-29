Authorities: 3 taken to hospital after crash on I-165 in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on I-165 Tuesday.

It happened around the 50-mile marker.

Major Barry Smith with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says the crash involves two vehicles. He says there’s one lane open in both north and south directions.

According to Major Smith, the scene should be cleared up after 5 p.m.

