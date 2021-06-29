Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Authorities: 3 taken to hospital after crash on I-165 in Daviess Co.

By Makayla Neukam
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on I-165 Tuesday.

It happened around the 50-mile marker.

Major Barry Smith with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says the crash involves two vehicles. He says there’s one lane open in both north and south directions.

According to Major Smith, the scene should be cleared up after 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found, taken to Angel Mounds
Officials: Body of missing fisherman pulled from river
DNR officials confirmed a black bear sighting that occurred in northeast Vanderburgh County...
Indiana DNR: Black bear spotted in Vanderburgh Co.
Dispatch: Crash closes part of US 41 in Evansville
US 41 back open after crash in Evansville
Kyerra Willem
Driver arrested after short police chase
Deoshmonya Beans
Police: Customer tries to use stun gun on employee after shoplifting

Latest News

Registration for first drawing on $1M Kentucky vaccine lottery ends Wed.
6/29 Neighborhood Watch
HPD thanking citizens for helping officer make an arrest
6/29 Neighborhood Watch
6/29 Neighborhood Watch
Deaconess introduces new resource for lung cancer screenings
Deaconess introduces new resource for lung cancer screenings
Evansville company out $60K after buying COVID-19 testing kits from another business
Evansville company out $60K after buying COVID-19 testing kits from another business