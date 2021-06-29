Deaconess introduces new resource for lung cancer screenings

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess health officials introduced a new piece of equipment, and it has the potential to save many lives.

The Monarch Robotic Bronchoscopy is a new resource for lung cancer screenings that allow for greater reach, vision and control when scoping a patient’s lungs for diagnosis.

Hospital officials report it’s the first instrument of its kind in the Tri-State region.

Evansville pulmonologist, Dr. Raghav Gupta, said this new system will help them catch the cancer quicker

“It’s important to catch the lung cancer in the early stages of the disease,” Gupta said. “To catch that early stage of the disease, the lesions are small and they’re not really in the center, but on the periphery. This system will help us to get those lesions really early in the course of the disease so we can take action very quickly and treat the patients as soon as possible.”

Doctors say the instrument will be up and running this July.

