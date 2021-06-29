Cops, kids return to Disney World in annual trip

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The annual Cops Connecting with Kids trip to Disney World is back in action.

Four kids from seven different schools were chosen to go on the trip based on their performance in school.

Police and students spend the day making last minute preparations before boarding buses. The trip to Disney World usually happens around the same time each year, but some were unsure if it would happen this time around.

Assistant Chief of Police, Philip Smith, talks about what makes this year’s trip unique.

”This trip is a little special and a little different. We don’t typically leave and go in the summer, but because of the Covid pandemic, we didn’t think we would be able to go at all,” explained Assistant Chief Smith. “Restrictions thankfully have been lifted, people have received vaccinations and things kind of aligned for us so that we could have some sort of trip for the kids.”

The group made their way to their first stop in Nashville before flying to Disney World.

