Citizens rally on town square following misappropriations in Darmstadt

DARMSTADT, Ind. (WFIE) - In Darmstadt, a protest took place on the town square Monday evening.

Allegations surfaced last week that a maintenance worker misused town property and was found sleeping on the job.

[READ: Sheriff’s Office investigating misappropriations in Darmstadt]

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and some are calling for the resignation of town council president Paul Freeman.

They say he needs to do more to hold this employee accountable, but Freeman says these things take time.

He says he is simply respecting the process put forth by the State Board of Accounts.

Councilmember Ray Engler participated in Monday’s protest.

“There’s really nothing we can do in terms of elections. We have representatives that are not representing the people, they’re not doing what they were elected to do, so we’re hoping to put pressure on them and maybe change their mind to going along with what the town wants and not what they want,” explained Engler.

The sheriff’s office says they’re working closely with those involved in the investigation and have had full cooperation at this point.

We are told this investigation may also widen to check allegations of stolen wire, lumber and the misuse of a town credit card.

