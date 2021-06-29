Another steamy day, but changes are on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have one more steamy day on tap before widespread rain and cooler temperatures return to the forecast.

We are starting the day with just a few thin clouds overhead and temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Our skies will stay mostly sunny through the first half of the day, but more clouds will develop as we head into the afternoon. A few isolated showers and storms will pop up, starting around midday and continuing through the afternoon and evening, but I think many of us will stay dry. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s, but the humidity will make it feel like the upper 90s to near 100°.

Temperatures will fall back out of the 90s and through the 80s this evening before bottoming out in the low to mid 70s by the end of the night. A stray shower or two will be possible overnight, but most of us will stay dry with partly cloudy skies.

Our rain chances ramp up Wednesday as a cold front approaches our region from the north-northwest. Our rain chances will start out isolated in the morning but will increase during the afternoon and evening. An isolated strong to severe storm capable of producing damaging wind gusts cannot be ruled out Wednesday, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Scattered rain will continue through Wednesday night. Showers are likely and thunderstorms are possible Thursday as that cold front pushes through our region. The rain will then taper off to the southeast on Friday, and Independence Day weekend is looking dry. In total, most of us will probably get one to two inches of much-need rain from this system, but some totals closer to three inches may be possible if you get caught under a thunderstorm or heavy downpour.

That cold front will also shift our wind direction, stopping the flow of warm muggy air coming up from the south and instead pulling cooler air down from the north. That will have a big impact on our temperatures. Highs will be in the low 80s from Thursday through Independence Day but will start to climb back into the mid to upper 80s by Monday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.