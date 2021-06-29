Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Affidavit: Child molesting victim threatened with beating to keep quiet

Michael Mason
Michael Mason(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing charges of child molesting and dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

Michael Mason, 67, was arrested Monday, after police said he showed a young victim pornography on his cell phone and touched her inappropriately.

Police say the claims were made during an interview at Holly’s House.

The affidavit shows Mason threatened the victim with a beating if she told anyone.

It shows a witness, also a child, told him to stop, and he replied, “I’m an old man. I can do whatever the hell I want.”

Police said they found Mason at a hotel. They said he agreed to come in for an interview, but would drive himself.

Officers said they could see him go back inside his room to get a cell phone.

When he was patted down before entering the police station, they said he didn’t have the phone with him.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found, taken to Angel Mounds
Officials: Body of missing fisherman pulled from river
DNR officials confirmed a black bear sighting that occurred in northeast Vanderburgh County...
Indiana DNR: Black bear spotted in Vanderburgh Co.
Dispatch: Crash closes part of US 41 in Evansville
US 41 back open after crash in Evansville
Deoshmonya Beans
Police: Customer tries to use stun gun on employee after shoplifting
Deputies: Drunk driver crashes into tree

Latest News

Driver arrested after short chase
Driver arrested after short chase
Kyerra Willem
Driver arrested after short police chase
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Citizens rally on town square following misappropriations in Darmstadt
Citizens rally on town square following misappropriations in Darmstadt