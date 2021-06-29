Affidavit: Child molesting victim threatened with beating to keep quiet

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing charges of child molesting and dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

Michael Mason, 67, was arrested Monday, after police said he showed a young victim pornography on his cell phone and touched her inappropriately.

Police say the claims were made during an interview at Holly’s House.

The affidavit shows Mason threatened the victim with a beating if she told anyone.

It shows a witness, also a child, told him to stop, and he replied, “I’m an old man. I can do whatever the hell I want.”

Police said they found Mason at a hotel. They said he agreed to come in for an interview, but would drive himself.

Officers said they could see him go back inside his room to get a cell phone.

When he was patted down before entering the police station, they said he didn’t have the phone with him.

