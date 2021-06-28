Birthday Club
Vanderburgh Co. firefighters give tips on firework safety(wfie)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Independence Day is this Sunday, and local firefighters have some tips to keep you safe while lighting fireworks.

Officials with the McCutchanville Fire Department say if you’re lighting fireworks this Fourth of July, you want to make sure a responsible adult is around and to make sure you have water nearby.

Officials say to put the used fireworks into a bucket of water and keep it outside away from your home.

Captain Crystal Elliott said if you don’t dispose of fireworks properly, they could start fires.

“We’ve had several fires actually in the last couple years on the Fourth of July when people have cleaned up their fireworks, sat them in their garage and it starts a fire,” explained Captain Elliott. “We make several runs, I’d say ten to 15 within the month regarding fireworks leading up to the Fourth of July.”

Because of this, she asks that people light fireworks only in open areas away from homes. Officials also stress to stay away from drinking alcohol if you’re lighting those fireworks.

