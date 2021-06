DAVIESS CO. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says repair work on I-165/William Natcher Parkway starts Tuesday.

Drivers can expect a right lane closure for the southbound direction near I-69

Message boards will be placed ahead of each U.S. 60 on-ramp onto I-165.

The work is expected to take two weeks.

Drivers should expect delays.

