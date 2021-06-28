Birthday Club
Red Cross handing out hats and gift cards for blood and platelet donations

(Live 5 News)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage across the country.

Officials say blood and platelet donors are needed now to help ensure hospital shelves are stocked over the holiday weekend.

As a thank-you, all those who come to give July 1-6 will receive a Red Cross embroidered hat by mail, while supplies last.

Donors who come to give July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, plus a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value).

[Previous: American Red Cross experiencing severe blood shortage]

We spoke to Red cross officials last week who said they are running on about a half a day supply of blood at a time.

