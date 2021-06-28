Police investigating after business, vehicle hit by gunfire in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating after they say a business and vehicle were hit by gunfire.

According to EPD, the shooting happened on Saturday, and they’re now finding spots where the bullets hit. They say bullets hit B and M Electronics and a car out front of the building on Covert Ave.

EPD says an investigator is trying to figure out where the shooting occurred and how many bullets there were.

