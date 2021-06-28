Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Police investigating after business, vehicle hit by gunfire in Evansville

Police investigating after business, vehicle hit by gunfire in Evansville
Police investigating after business, vehicle hit by gunfire in Evansville(wfie)
By Makayla Neukam
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating after they say a business and vehicle were hit by gunfire.

According to EPD, the shooting happened on Saturday, and they’re now finding spots where the bullets hit. They say bullets hit B and M Electronics and a car out front of the building on Covert Ave.

EPD says an investigator is trying to figure out where the shooting occurred and how many bullets there were.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DNR officials confirmed a black bear sighting that occurred in northeast Vanderburgh County...
Indiana DNR: Black bear spotted in Vanderburgh Co.
Burglary reported at Evansville business
Report: Counterfeit money found in Evansville
Body found, taken to Angel Mounds
Officials: Body of missing fisherman pulled from river
Owensboro man identified as fisherman that went missing in Ohio River
Owensboro man identified as fisherman that went missing in Ohio River

Latest News

Evansville City Council discussing resolution that opposes vaccine mandates
Evansville City Council discussing resolution that opposes vaccine mandates
280 students receive new bikes in annual giveaway
280 students receive new bikes in annual giveaway
6/28 Neighborhood Watch
6/28 Neighborhood Watch
Fireworks fun not fun for pets
Fireworks fun not fun for pets
Police: Customer tries to use stun gun on employee after shoplifting
Police: Customer tries to use stun gun on employee after shoplifting