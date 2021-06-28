Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Police: Customer tries to use stun gun on employee after shoplifting

Deoshmonya Beans
Deoshmonya Beans(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing several charges, including felony battery.

Deoshmonya Beans, 20, was booked Sunday evening. She’s being held without bond.

Police say Beans tried to shoplift a cart full of items at Gabe’s on Green River Road.

They say when an employee tried to stop her, she began attempting to shock him with an electronic stun weapon.

Police say she also made verbal threats to hurt the employee.

They say she was stopped trying to get into her car, and all of the merchandise was recovered.

Officers say Beans also has a suspended license.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DNR officials confirmed a black bear sighting that occurred in northeast Vanderburgh County...
Indiana DNR: Black bear spotted in Vanderburgh Co.
Burglary reported at Evansville business
Report: Counterfeit money found in Evansville
Owensboro man identified as fisherman that went missing in Ohio River
Owensboro man identified as fisherman that went missing in Ohio River
Report: Man taken to hospital after being stomped on, hit by vehicle

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
US airstrikes target Iran-backed militias in Syria, Iraq
Fireworks fun not fun for pets
Fireworks fun not fun for pets
Traffic Alert: Lane closure planned on I-165
Deputies: Drunk driver crashes into tree