Officials: US 231 back open after crash in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch says US 231 in Jasper is back open after temporarily closing due to a crash.

We’re told it happened at the intersection of US 231 and Wernsing Rd. This is in front of Ruxers Ford Lincoln dealership.

Dispatch says the crash happened at 6:20 p.m. ET.

Indiana State Police assisted the Jasper Police Department with the crash.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.