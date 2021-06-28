Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Officials: US 231 back open after crash in Jasper

Officials: Crash closes part of US 231 in Jasper
Officials: Crash closes part of US 231 in Jasper(Indiana State Police)
By Makayla Neukam
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch says US 231 in Jasper is back open after temporarily closing due to a crash.

We’re told it happened at the intersection of US 231 and Wernsing Rd. This is in front of Ruxers Ford Lincoln dealership.

Dispatch says the crash happened at 6:20 p.m. ET.

Indiana State Police assisted the Jasper Police Department with the crash.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DNR officials confirmed a black bear sighting that occurred in northeast Vanderburgh County...
Indiana DNR: Black bear spotted in Vanderburgh Co.
Burglary reported at Evansville business
Report: Counterfeit money found in Evansville
Body found, taken to Angel Mounds
Officials: Body of missing fisherman pulled from river
Owensboro man identified as fisherman that went missing in Ohio River
Owensboro man identified as fisherman that went missing in Ohio River

Latest News

Dispatch: Crash closes part of US 41 in Evansville
Dispatch: Crash closes part of US 41 in Evansville
Evansville City Council discussing resolution that opposes vaccine mandates
Evansville City Council discussing resolution that opposes vaccine mandates
Red Cross handing out hats and gift cards for blood and platelet donations
Red Cross handing out hats and gift cards for blood and platelet donations
280 students receive new bikes in annual giveaway
280 students receive new bikes in annual giveaway