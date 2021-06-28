Officials: US 231 back open after crash in Jasper
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch says US 231 in Jasper is back open after temporarily closing due to a crash.
We’re told it happened at the intersection of US 231 and Wernsing Rd. This is in front of Ruxers Ford Lincoln dealership.
Dispatch says the crash happened at 6:20 p.m. ET.
Indiana State Police assisted the Jasper Police Department with the crash.
