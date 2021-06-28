Birthday Club
Monday Sunrise Headlines

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The search for an Owensboro man could resume this morning.

He was fishing near the Newburgh Lock and Dam when he disappeared into the Ohio River.

Families with loved ones still under the rubble of a collapsed Florida condo were taken to the scene where rescue crews are looking for any signs of life.

Plus, the rockets red glare will be explode across the sky on the fourth of July, but it’s no holiday for many family pets.

And more bears are coming out of the woods and showing up a little too close to home, as the Indiana DNR reports a fourth black bear sighting, this time in Vanderburgh County.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

