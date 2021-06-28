Ind. records zero new COVID-19 deaths Monday

INDIANA (WFIE) - Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 132 new coronavirus cases and zero more deaths.

The Hoosier state has now had a total of 753,260 confirmed cases and 13,412 deaths.

According to the state map, there are eight new cases in Vanderburgh County, two new cases in Warrick and Gibson counties, one new case in Perry and Posey counties, zero new cases in Dubois, Spencer, and Pike counties.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 22,615 cases, 400 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,227 cases, 118 deaths

Warrick Co. - 7,873 cases, 156 deaths

Perry Co. - 1,873 cases, 37 deaths

Posey Co. - 2,748 cases, 35 deaths

Gibson Co. - 4,464 cases, 95 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,346 cases, 31 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,384 cases, 34 deaths

