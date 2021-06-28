Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Ind. records zero new COVID-19 deaths Monday

Indiana COVID-19
Indiana COVID-19(wfie)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 132 new coronavirus cases and zero more deaths.

The Hoosier state has now had a total of 753,260 confirmed cases and 13,412 deaths.

According to the state map, there are eight new cases in Vanderburgh County, two new cases in Warrick and Gibson counties, one new case in Perry and Posey counties, zero new cases in Dubois, Spencer, and Pike counties.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 22,615 cases, 400 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 6,227 cases, 118 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 7,873 cases, 156 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 1,873 cases, 37 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 2,748 cases, 35 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 4,464 cases, 95 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 2,346 cases, 31 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 1,384 cases, 34 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DNR officials confirmed a black bear sighting that occurred in northeast Vanderburgh County...
Indiana DNR: Black bear spotted in Vanderburgh Co.
Burglary reported at Evansville business
Report: Counterfeit money found in Evansville
Owensboro man identified as fisherman that went missing in Ohio River
Owensboro man identified as fisherman that went missing in Ohio River
Report: Man taken to hospital after being stomped on, hit by vehicle

Latest News

Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept. releases updated vaccination plan
Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept. releases updated vaccination plan
Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept. releases updated vaccination plan
Zesto on Franklin hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Zesto on Franklin hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept. releases updated vaccination plan
Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept. releases updated vaccination plan