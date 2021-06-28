Birthday Club
Hot and humid, isolated storms

6/28 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures returned to the 90s on Monday with a few isolated showers and storms over the eastern half of the Tri-State.  The same pattern will be in place on Tuesday with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 90s.  A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out.  By Wednesday, the stagnant pattern starts to break down.  Mainly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms possible.  Highs on Wednesday will peak in the upper 80s.  More showers and storms on Thursday as a cold front dives through.  Highs from Thursday through the weekend will stay in the lower 80s with less humidity.

