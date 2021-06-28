Horses off to the races for Ellis Park’s opening day

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Horses returned to the racecourse at Ellis Park on Sunday, as fans were back in the grandstands for the start of the track’s summer meet.

Eight big races were on the card for opening day.

Once again, horse racing fans were allowed back trackside for the first time in two years.

This weekend was a much different atmosphere than last year when there were no fans allowed on the apron or in the grandstands due to COVID-19 protocols. All the restrictions have since been lifted.

On Sunday, 14 Sports spoke to fans who say they couldn’t wait to come out to the track this year.

“It’s really awesome,” spectator Shannon Wild said. “It’s like back to normal. You don’t have to wear masks. you can hang out like you used to, and it feels like normal life again watching the horse races.”

“I got my license when I was 16, and I could drive here, so that’ll be like 51 years,” long-time Ellis Park attendee Wayne Hazelip said. “Once we got our vaccines and all that, we were hesitant, but everything’s just kind of been going with the flow, so we’re happy to be out.”

Racing will resume on Thursday, July 1st. Events will go all weekend through the Fourth of July.

From that point onward, Ellis Park will hold races Friday through Sunday each weekend for the rest of the meet.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.