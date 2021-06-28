Highland Challenger wraps up spring session with trophy day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Highland Challenger Baseball League has given children with disabilities the opportunity to play baseball for six seasons now, and on Sunday, it wrapped up another spring session. This means it was trophy day.

The Challenger superstars left it all out on the field in their last games until the fall league, and they all took home a trophy to celebrate a great season.

This was a fantastic year back in action for the league after missing all of 2020 due to the pandemic. League President Matt Pokorney tells 14 Sports that 97 kids participated this session, which was a 20% increase from 2019.

Families say it meant a lot for their kids to be back on the field this year.

“She definitely enjoys coming out on the weekends. It’s part of her routine,” Highland Challenger parent Ashley Brendel said. “It’s something she looks forward to -- seeing all of her friends, and just a normal thing that she gets to do like all the other kids. She loves it. She’s got all her trophies on shelves in her room. It’s really great all the things they do out here.”

“For some of the kids this is the first trophy they’ve ever received. A lot of the kids in the league, they get them every year, but it’s always fun to see a kid get a trophy for the very first time,” Highland Challenger League President Matt Pokorney said. “We were unsure exactly how it was gonna work out due to Covid, on the response of the parents, if they were gonna come out, if they were nervous about coming out, but the parents and the kids, we had our best year.”

Also Sunday, Highland Challenger unveiled a new monument, dedicated to all the players who have been in the league, especially two past players, Glennden Stovall and Ryne Phillips, who both passed away late in 2019.

