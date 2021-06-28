Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Highland Challenger wraps up spring session with trophy day

Highland saw 20% increase in participation this year
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:31 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Highland Challenger Baseball League has given children with disabilities the opportunity to play baseball for six seasons now, and on Sunday, it wrapped up another spring session. This means it was trophy day.

The Challenger superstars left it all out on the field in their last games until the fall league, and they all took home a trophy to celebrate a great season.

This was a fantastic year back in action for the league after missing all of 2020 due to the pandemic. League President Matt Pokorney tells 14 Sports that 97 kids participated this session, which was a 20% increase from 2019.

Families say it meant a lot for their kids to be back on the field this year.

“She definitely enjoys coming out on the weekends. It’s part of her routine,” Highland Challenger parent Ashley Brendel said. “It’s something she looks forward to -- seeing all of her friends, and just a normal thing that she gets to do like all the other kids. She loves it. She’s got all her trophies on shelves in her room. It’s really great all the things they do out here.”

“For some of the kids this is the first trophy they’ve ever received. A lot of the kids in the league, they get them every year, but it’s always fun to see a kid get a trophy for the very first time,” Highland Challenger League President Matt Pokorney said. “We were unsure exactly how it was gonna work out due to Covid, on the response of the parents, if they were gonna come out, if they were nervous about coming out, but the parents and the kids, we had our best year.”

Also Sunday, Highland Challenger unveiled a new monument, dedicated to all the players who have been in the league, especially two past players, Glennden Stovall and Ryne Phillips, who both passed away late in 2019.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DNR officials confirmed a black bear sighting that occurred in northeast Vanderburgh County...
Indiana DNR: Black bear spotted in Vanderburgh Co.
Burglary reported at Evansville business
Owensboro man identified as fisherman that went missing in Ohio River
Owensboro man identified as fisherman that went missing in Ohio River
Report: Counterfeit money found in Evansville
911 Henderson Dispatch confirms a report of a person shot on Saturday evening.
Authorities: Public not in danger following shooting in Baskett community

Latest News

Evansville Otters to host preseason tryouts
Otters take rubber game from Miners to win weekend series
Horses off to the races for Ellis Park’s opening day
Horses off to the races for Ellis Park’s opening day
Highland Challenger wraps up spring session with trophy day
Highland Challenger wraps up spring session with trophy day
Horses off to the races for Ellis Park’s opening day
Horses off to the races for Ellis Park’s opening day