Henderson’s Zion United Church of Christ hosts final service

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - After nearly 150 years of service, Henderson’s Zion United Church of Christ held its final service Sunday morning.

Henderson’s Zion UCC’s last service was filled with warm welcomes, smiles, tears and celebration.

But church leaders stressed that even though it was the last time they would be meeting, their mission in that church will forever live on.

The church bell rang for one last time on Sunday morning.

“This is the place I found my faith again,” Bryan and Janyna Russelburg, members of Henderson’s Zion UCC said. “Yeah, it healed me.”

Historic not only to the community, but to the entire state as well.

In 1944, the church became the first in the Tri-State, as well as one of the firsts in the nation, to operate as a safe space of acceptance and welcoming for the gay and lesbian community.

“I think we’ve served as an example, because you’re right, back in the 90s when this church became open and affirming, people did come from a large area because we were the church where they were welcome,” Pam Johnson, president of the church board said. “And that’s not so much the case anymore and that’s a good thing. They have found other churches near to their home that are welcoming them and that’s a good thing.”

A continued safe haven for all, church leaders credit the closure to low attendance and an older congregation, and of course, a pandemic didn’t help out.

“We’ve always struggled in one way or another,” Johnson said. “There were times we had money but not a lot of people, and there’s been times we’ve had people but not a lot of money, but we always managed to make it work. But the last few years it’s been kind of a steady decline.”

But the church won’t sit empty or unused. In fact, church leaders say the new tenants, Women’s Addiction Recovery Manor, are only continuing their mission.

“It’s such a relief,” Johnson said. “Henderson Addiction Recovery is a part of a larger recovery organization. We have some assurance that this is going to be here for a while.”

And for those who called Zion UCC home, they say their lives wouldn’t have been the same without it.

“I was so confused about what I believed, about what I thought, what was true, what was false and then I showed up here a few months later and this place, it gave me back my faith,” the Russelburg couple said. “So I’m grateful for this place. We’ve found other like-minded places with this, so hopefully we can still continue on in this type of atmosphere.”

Church leaders say the church is donating the building to Women’s Addiction Recovery Manor, and the church family is hoping to stay in touch with each other so they can continue serving the community.

