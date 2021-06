EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Governor Eric Holcomb will be making some stops in Warrick County this week.

He’ll be stopping by the Friedman Park Event Center Tuesday for the annual Chamber luncheon.

He’ll also be helping cut the ribbon on the Paradise Fire station and Emergency Management building.

The Governor will be here from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

