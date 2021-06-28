Fireworks fun not fun for pets

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fireworks might be fun to watch, but not everyone, including your pets, enjoy the bombs bursting in air on Independence Day.

Officials say now is the time to prepare your pets for fireworks going off over the next week.

According to Indiana Department of Homeland Security, fireworks can be set off starting Tuesday night, and it could be happening in your neighborhood.

Not all dogs or pets react well when those loud booms happen because they hear a lot better than we do.

Officials with the Vanderburgh County Humane Society say you shouldn’t take your pets to the fireworks shows. They say it’s best to just keep them protected at home.

“You can know that by either having past experience or if they’re fearful of thunder or vacuum cleaners, put them in an interior room - some place that doesn’t have windows, some place that doesn’t have an exterior, and maybe turn on a sound machine or turn some music, something that will kind of muffle that,” said Vanderburgh Humane Society CEO Kendall Paul.

Humane society officials says they get the most calls for runaway pets on July 5.

Homeland Security’s website shows fireworks can be set off starting tomorrow from 5 p.m. to two hours past sunset, and on July 4, they can be set off from 10 a.m. to midnight.

You should check with your city’s ordinance because they vary.

Here’s Evansville’s:

No person shall use, ignite or discharge consumer fireworks within the corporate limits of the City of Evansville except during the following times:

(a) Between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and two hours after sunset not to exceed 10:30 p.m. on June 29th, June 30th, July 1st, July 2nd, July 3rd, July 5th, July 6th, July 7th, July 8th, and July 9th; and

(b) Between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 midnight on July 4th

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.