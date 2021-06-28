Birthday Club
Evansville City Council discussing resolution that opposes vaccine mandates

By Brady Williams
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville City Council is having a meeting Monday night.

They’ll be discussing a resolution that opposes vaccine mandates.

If passed, this resolution would be a promise to the people of Evansville that the council doesn’t want employees, schools or businesses saying you’ll be treated differently if you’re unvaccinated.

Since the vaccines have become available, COVID cases and deaths have dropped dramatically, but there’s still the question of whether they should be enforced.

Vaccine enforcements exist in public schools for many things such as polio and measles.

This resolution and its sponsor are fine with those mandates, but against mandates for the COVID vaccine.

That sponsor, Justin Elpers, says the COVID vaccine just hasn’t been around long enough for his constituents to feel safe.

“It hasn’t even been approved by the FDA, and here we have universities like Indiana and Illinois University mandating that their students take this when it’s emergency use only and hasn’t been approved by the FDA,” explained Elpers.

Now the FDA has approved the vaccines for emergency use. That means the FDA has determined that they are safe and effective enough to be rolled out to stop the pandemic. They just need more time to run through the data to give it the stamp of approval that non-emergency vaccines get.

