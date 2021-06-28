Birthday Club
Deputies: Drunk driver crashes into tree

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A man is accused of driving under the influence when he crashed his car into a tree in Henderson County.

Just after midnight Sunday, deputies say they found a damaged SUV in the yard of a home on Highway 41 South.

They say the driver was sitting outside the car.

Deputies say he smelled of alcohol and had open containers inside his SUV..

Geraro Andres of Sebree faces several charges.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

