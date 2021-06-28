Deputies: Drunk driver crashes into tree

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A man is accused of driving under the influence when he crashed his car into a tree in Henderson County.

Just after midnight Sunday, deputies say they found a damaged SUV in the yard of a home on Highway 41 South.

They say the driver was sitting outside the car.

Deputies say he smelled of alcohol and had open containers inside his SUV..

Geraro Andres of Sebree faces several charges.

