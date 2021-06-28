Birthday Club
Body found in river, taken to Angel Mounds

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON CO. (WFIE) - Henderson rescue officials tell us a body was pulled from the the river Monday morning.

The body was taken to Angel Mounds.

Henderson Dispatchers said the coroner was called to the Newburgh Lock and Dam.

That’s where a fisherman went missing over the weekend.

[Previous: Owensboro man identified as fisherman that went missing in Ohio River]

The identity of the body is not yet confirmed.

The missing fisherman is 24-year-old Kue Gay of Owensboro.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

