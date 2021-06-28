Body found in river, taken to Angel Mounds

HENDERSON CO. (WFIE) - Henderson rescue officials tell us a body was pulled from the the river Monday morning.

The body was taken to Angel Mounds.

Henderson Dispatchers said the coroner was called to the Newburgh Lock and Dam.

That’s where a fisherman went missing over the weekend.

[Previous: Owensboro man identified as fisherman that went missing in Ohio River]

The identity of the body is not yet confirmed.

The missing fisherman is 24-year-old Kue Gay of Owensboro.

Body found, taken to Angel Mounds (WFIE)

