Bret Michaels shouts out Madisonville as he preps for summer tour

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Brett Michaels is kicking off his summer tour in Madisonville this Friday.

[Previous: Events back on the calendar in Madisonville this summer]

The Poison singer recorded a video reminding people about the free event.

“I am bringing nothing but a good time party to Madisonville City Park,” said Michaels. “This is going to be incredible. This is a wide open fan jam.”

