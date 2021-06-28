Bret Michaels shouts out Madisonville as he preps for summer tour

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Brett Michaels is kicking off his summer tour in Madisonville this Friday.

The Poison singer recorded a video reminding people about the free event.

“I am bringing nothing but a good time party to Madisonville City Park,” said Michaels. “This is going to be incredible. This is a wide open fan jam.”

