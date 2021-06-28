Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Atkinson Pool to reopen this weekend

Atkinson Pool now has enough lifeguard candidates to open
Atkinson Pool now has enough lifeguard candidates to open
By Makayla Neukam
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Atkinson Pool is reopening this weekend in Henderson. Their first day back will be Saturday, July 3.

City officials say the pool will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m.

Admission will be $2.50 for children and $3 for adults.

The original plan was to reopen for Memorial Day weekend, but city officials say they were unable to hire enough lifeguards to operate the pool safely.

[PREVIOUS: Atkinson Pool now has enough lifeguard candidates to open]

After making a couple of tweaks in eligible age for employment as a lifeguard and the per-hour pay scale for the position, officials say the city has now trained, certified and hired adequate staff to operate the pool.

We’re told the final day of operation at Atkinson Pool will be August 9, but if staffing allows, the parks department may keep the pool open on weekends through the Labor Day weekend.

City officials say the water feature at the downtown Henderson riverfront and the Splash Pad at East End Park will continue to operate as well, though the downtown water feature may close for the season earlier than usual to allow for repairs that are needed.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DNR officials confirmed a black bear sighting that occurred in northeast Vanderburgh County...
Indiana DNR: Black bear spotted in Vanderburgh Co.
Burglary reported at Evansville business
Report: Counterfeit money found in Evansville
Body found, taken to Angel Mounds
Officials: Body of missing fisherman pulled from river
Owensboro man identified as fisherman that went missing in Ohio River
Owensboro man identified as fisherman that went missing in Ohio River

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
US troops in Syria attacked after airstrikes on militias
280 students receive new bikes in annual bike giveaway
280 students receive new bikes in annual bike giveaway
Bret Michaels starting summer tour in Madisonville
Bret Michaels shouts out Madisonville as he preps for summer tour
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. records zero new COVID-19 deaths Monday