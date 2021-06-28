Atkinson Pool to reopen this weekend

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Atkinson Pool is reopening this weekend in Henderson. Their first day back will be Saturday, July 3.

City officials say the pool will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m.

Admission will be $2.50 for children and $3 for adults.

The original plan was to reopen for Memorial Day weekend, but city officials say they were unable to hire enough lifeguards to operate the pool safely.

After making a couple of tweaks in eligible age for employment as a lifeguard and the per-hour pay scale for the position, officials say the city has now trained, certified and hired adequate staff to operate the pool.

We’re told the final day of operation at Atkinson Pool will be August 9, but if staffing allows, the parks department may keep the pool open on weekends through the Labor Day weekend.

City officials say the water feature at the downtown Henderson riverfront and the Splash Pad at East End Park will continue to operate as well, though the downtown water feature may close for the season earlier than usual to allow for repairs that are needed.

