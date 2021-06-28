Birthday Club
280 students receive new bikes in annual bike giveaway(wfie)
By William Putt
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivy Tech’s 11th annual bike giveaway sent 280 students home with brand new bikes.

Students of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation’s summer program were eligible for the bike giveaway.

The chance of winning a new bike was a big incentive for kids to both show up and keep a good attitude while at school.

Ten students from 13 different schools went home with brand new bikes. Students also learned about proper bike safety during the giveaway.

“That somebody cares enough to give them a bike, and like I said all summer long, they are out there getting fresh air, exercising, hopefully just doing positive things. That’s the goal,” shared Ivy Tech Dean Chris Kiefer.

The Isiah 117 Project also received 100 bikes during the giveaway.

