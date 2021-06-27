Report: Counterfeit money found in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Counterfeit money has been found in Evansville.

According to authorities, an individual tried to pass a fake $100 bill at Circle K on Weinbach Ave. around 12:45 Saturday morning.

We’re told the individual did not leave with any items, and the reporter did not let the person leave with the fake bill.

The report shows the individual left before officers arrived, and the bill was collected for evidence.

