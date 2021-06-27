Hot with isolated rain chances through Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another warm, breezy day across the Tri-State as temperatures climbed in the low 90s this afternoon. A few isolated showers popped up, starting around midday and continuing through the afternoon, mainly in the northwestern half of our region.

A stray shower or two cannot be ruled out this evening and into the overnight hours, but I think most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will fall back through the 80s this evening before bottoming out in the low to mid 70s by the end of the night.

Monday may start out mostly sunny, but scattered clouds will bubble up throughout the day. Once again, a few isolated showers and storms are possible, mainly during the afternoon and evening, but many of us will stay dry, and any rain we do see will not last very long. Monday will not be as breezy as the past few days, but the wind will still be coming from the south at around 3 to 9 mph, continuing this flow of warm air. Temperatures will top out around 90° Monday afternoon.

No major changes Tuesday. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 90s and isolated rain chances during the afternoon.

Our rain chances increase Wednesday as a cold front starts to approach our region from the northwest. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible, mainly during the second half of the day. However, warm air will still be flowing in from the southwest, so our temperatures will climb into the upper 80s despite the rain and partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Showers are likely and thunderstorms are possible Thursday as that cold front swings through our region. The rain will then taper off to the southeast on Friday, and Independence Day weekend is looking dry.

That cold front will also shift our wind direction, putting a stop to that flow of warm air and bringing cooler air down from the north-northwest instead. High temperatures will be in the low 80s from Thursday through the 4th of July.

