Greenville police searching for theft suspect

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Greenville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to help track down a theft suspect.

Police say officers are looking for a woman who’s considered a suspect in a theft that occurred at Minit Mart.

Officers say the theft consisted of a wallet and a cell phone.

Photos appear to show the suspect in a dark-colored car.

If anyone can identify the suspect or has information regarding this case, contact GPD at 270-338-3133 or Central Dispatch at 270-338-2000.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.