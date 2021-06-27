Ellis Park summer meet begins Sunday

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Horse racing fans, it’s time to get ready.

Ellis Park begins its summer meet on Sunday afternoon. Record purses are on tap for this summer, and there’s going to be one of the best jockey colonies the track has ever seen.

One of those jockeys that will be riding at Ellis Park this summer is Joe Talamo, who begins defense of his riding title Sunday.

Talamo won over $740,000 in last year’s COVID-altered meet and had 20 wins at the “Ol Pea Patch” - the most of any jockey. Talamo rode full time at Ellis Park for the first time ever last season after riding predominantly on the west coast for more than a decade.

Talamo tells 14 Sports that he’s looking forward to expanding his business with all the extra horses stabled on Ellis Park’s backside this meet, but he’s also expecting more competition.

“I think a lot of us, in general, are going to be there more,” Talamo said. “I mean obviously, there’s going to be a huge influx of horses with (Churchill Downs) being closed, so I think it’s going to be a good thing for us being there so often, just to get in with some more barns, so hopefully we can roll in like we did last summer. I think if you do good anywhere, it’s hard to complain, but I enjoyed it there, and the town close by - Evansville. I would stay there quite a bit, and it’s pretty cool.”

First post for race one is Sunday at 12:50 p.m.

The track has an eight-race card, with the final race set to go off around 4:10 p.m.

