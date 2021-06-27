EFD: Red Cross called to help displaced residents following house fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Residents are displaced after a fire in Evansville Sunday.

Evansville Central Dispatch says the fire happened in the 1100 block of Edgar St.

The call came in at 11:35 a.m.

According to the Evansville Fire Department, it took firefighters ten minutes to get in and put water on the fire. They say the Red Cross was called to help residents that are displaced.

