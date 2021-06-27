Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

EFD: Red Cross called to help displaced residents following house fire

EFD: Red Cross called to help displaced residents following house fire
EFD: Red Cross called to help displaced residents following house fire(Evansville Fire Department)
By Makayla Neukam
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Residents are displaced after a fire in Evansville Sunday.

Evansville Central Dispatch says the fire happened in the 1100 block of Edgar St.

The call came in at 11:35 a.m.

According to the Evansville Fire Department, it took firefighters ten minutes to get in and put water on the fire. They say the Red Cross was called to help residents that are displaced.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owensboro man identified as fisherman that went missing in Ohio River
Owensboro man identified as fisherman that went missing in Ohio River
Report: Man taken to hospital after being stomped on, hit by vehicle
911 Henderson Dispatch confirms a report of a person shot on Saturday evening.
Authorities: Public not in danger following shooting in Baskett community
Dispatch officials say at least five different agencies responded to a working structure fire...
Dozens displaced after fire breaks out at Evansville senior living facility
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said some recent tests found salmonella...
Indiana DNR recommending Hoosiers to remove birdfeeders

Latest News

Report: Counterfeit money found in Evansville
Burglary reported at Evansville business
(Kristi O'Connor | WBTV)
Two charged with animal cruelty in death of monkey found in a hot car
EFD: Arson report taken following duplex fire