EFD: Arson report taken following duplex fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a duplex apartment fire that happened early Sunday morning.

It happened in the 1200 block of Joan Ave.

According to the Evansville Fire Department, a neighbor called 911 to report a fire inside the unoccupied half of the duplex around 2:10 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they say they found a fire on the floor in the kitchen, quickly knocking it out with an extinguisher.

EFD tells 14 News fire damage was isolated to the kitchen floor along with minor smoke damage. They say the other side of the duplex was not affected by the small fire.

According to fire officials, the Evansville Police Department took an arson report.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with any information is asked to call the EFD Fire Marshals Office at 812-435-6235, the Indiana Arson Hotline at 800-382- 4628 or EPD Detectives.

