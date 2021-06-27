Indiana DNR: Black bear spotted in Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - DNR officials confirmed a black bear sighting that occurred in northeast Vanderburgh County before sunrise Sunday morning.

Officials say the closest town to the location where the bear was spotted is Elberfeld in Warrick County.

DNR biologists stress that black bears are rarely aggressive toward humans. They do urge people to adhere to the following guidelines:

Do not feed it.

Observe it from a distance.

Do not climb a tree.

Advertise your presence by shouting and waving your arms and backing slowly away.

