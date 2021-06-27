Dispatch: Person shot in Henderson

Birthday Club
911 Henderson Dispatch confirms a report of a person shot on Saturday evening.
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - 911 Henderson Dispatch confirms a report of a person shot on Saturday evening.

Officials say the shooting occurred in the area of Baskett Cemetery Road in Henderson.

Dispatch tells 14 News the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is responding to the incident.

Henderson County Sheriff Ed Brady says there is one victim and one suspect.

This is a developing story.

We will update this article once more information is available.

