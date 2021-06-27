Dispatch: Person shot in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - 911 Henderson Dispatch confirms a report of a person shot on Saturday evening.

Officials say the shooting occurred in the area of Baskett Cemetery Road in Henderson.

Dispatch tells 14 News the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is responding to the incident.

Henderson County Sheriff Ed Brady says there is one victim and one suspect.

This is a developing story.

We will update this article once more information is available.

BREAKING: Henderson County Sheriff says there has been a shooting in the Baskett area. He says there is one victim and one suspect.



Dispatchers believe the incident is happening in the area of Baskett Cemetery Road, but they couldn't provide me an exact location.@14News — Tanner Holbrook (@Tanner14News) June 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.