Colson Montgomery Preparing for MLB Draft, at First-Ever Draft Combine

CARY, N.C. (WFIE) - Southridge High School baseball star, Colson Montgomery, is about to take a giant step. Just this past Tuesday, Montgomery helped lead the Raiders baseball team, to the IHSAA Class 3A state championship, in a 2-0 win over Hanover Central.

The next morning, he and his family were on a flight, to Cary, North Carolina, to participate in the first-annual, Major League Baseball Draft Combine. Quite a 24-hour span for the Holland, Indiana native.

Montgomery, along with a host of other potential draftees, showcased their skills, doing everything from hitting, fielding, pitching, and base-running, to plenty of agility and strength work. Combine participants even were timed, in a speed event, similar to the NFL Combine’s 40-yard dash.

Now, Montgomery, who is also committed to attend Indiana University, is projected as a first-round pick, and the latest mock drafts, even have him going as high as the top 10!

The MLB Draft is July 11-13, so Montgomery will find out very soon, where he could begin his professional baseball career, as he will likely bypass going to IU.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.