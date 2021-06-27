Birthday Club
Burglary reported at Evansville business

(Source: WDAM)
By Makayla Neukam
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a reported burglary at an Evansville business.

They say it happened at Subway on Lincoln Ave. Saturday around 4:30 a.m.

Officers responded to Subway for a commercial alarm. When they arrived, they say they saw the side glass door shattered.

A report shows a K9 tracked the area of Mulberry St. and Rotherwood Ave. and found a screwdriver.

Police say camera footage shows a man who is about 5′11 to 6′2 and weighs between 190 to 200 pounds. They say the footage also shows the man was wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants and a red durag leave the scene.

If you have any information, call the police.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

