Warm and breezy with isolated rain chances

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few very spotty showers have moved through this afternoon, but most of us have stayed dry. Temperatures climbed in the upper 80s to near 90° thanks to some sunshine and a warm breeze from the south.

Overnight, our skies will stay mostly clear, and warm air will also continue to flow in from the south. That will leave us with another unseasonably mild night as temperatures will only fall back into the low to mid 70s. A few spotty showers and storms are possible in southeast Illinois overnight, but most of the rain will stay northwest of the Tri-State.

Sunday will start out mostly sunny, but we will see a few more clouds during the afternoon. It will be another breezy day with winds from the south-southwest at around 9 to 14 mph and gusts as high as 22 mph. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s. A few spotty showers and storms are possible Sunday, mainly in the northwestern half of our region, but many of us will stay dry.

There is a slightly better chance of rain Monday, but we are still just talking about an isolated chance, mainly during the afternoon. That warm air will still be flowing in from the south-southwest, so our temperatures will once again top out in the upper 80s to low 90s under a mix of sun and clouds.

No major changes Tuesday. Another day with highs in the low 90s, a mix of sun and clouds, and an isolated chance of rain.

However, a shift in our weather pattern will bring us a better chance of rain and cooler temperatures during the second half of the week. For the next few days, most of the action will be sort of stalled out to our northwest, but a cold front will finally pass through our region by the end of the week.

Right now, it looks like our rain chances will start to increase Wednesday, and our best chance of rain will be Thursday ahead of that cold front passing through the Tri-State Friday. The rain will then taper off to the southeast as we head into Independence Day weekend.

That cold front will also bring a change in our wind direction, putting an end to this flow of warm air from the south. High temperatures will still be in the upper 80s Wednesday but will drop back into the low 80s for the end of the week.

