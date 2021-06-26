Teen flown to regional hospital after crash in White Co.

WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - One teen was flown to a regional hospital after a crash in White County early Saturday morning.

Illinois State Police say a vehicle traveling south on US 45 near 300 N left the roadway around 1 a.m., striking a utility pole and rolled multiple times.

According to ISP, the passenger was ejected from the vehicle and was flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.

We’re told the driver is not hurt and was cited for driving under the influence of drugs, improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

The crash remains under investigation.

