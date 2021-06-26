Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Teen flown to regional hospital after crash in White Co.

By Makayla Neukam
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - One teen was flown to a regional hospital after a crash in White County early Saturday morning.

Illinois State Police say a vehicle traveling south on US 45 near 300 N left the roadway around 1 a.m., striking a utility pole and rolled multiple times.

According to ISP, the passenger was ejected from the vehicle and was flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.

We’re told the driver is not hurt and was cited for driving under the influence of drugs, improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashalique Tanaya
Woman arrested in connection to shooting on Evansville’s south side
Dispatch officials say at least five different agencies responded to a working structure fire...
Dozens displaced after fire breaks out at Evansville senior living facility
David Anthony Hicks.
Owensboro police looking for kidnapping suspect
INDOT: I-64 in Dubois Co. back open after construction zone wreck
INDOT: I-64 in Dubois Co. back open after construction zone wreck
EPD: Driver hits tree, flees scene in another vehicle
EPD: Driver hits tree, flees scene in another vehicle

Latest News

Dispatch: Water rescue underway at Newburgh Lock and Dam
Investigation underway after stabbing in Evansville
Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept. releases updated vaccination plan
Dispatch officials say at least five different agencies responded to a working structure fire...
Dozens displaced after fire breaks out at Evansville senior living facility