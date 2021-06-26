Sheriff’s Office investigating misappropriations in Darmstadt

DARMSTADT, Ind. (WFIE) - Darmstadt town officials are releasing more details about a recent investigation by the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators are looking into claims that town equipment and materials have been misused.

“There is no transparency to the town council about what is happening down here,” Darmstadt Town Council member Ray Engler said. “And when allegations are made that data never flows up for us to make a decision.”

Engler says this investigation stemmed from two town employees, who brought evidence to the Town Council President Paul Freeman about a town maintenance employee sleeping on the job. He says the employee also admitted to taking town property.

When evidence was presented to the Town Council president, Engler said this was the response.

“They said, ‘It’s normal, there’s nothing to see here, this happens in all small businesses.’” Engler said. “I was floored. I do not agree with that - this is not normal. Unfortunately, we have to go to the town’s residents. Ultimately, we’re supposed to do what they do. They’re the boss of us.”

However, Freeman says there’s a process to these types of allegations.

“They are upset because we are respecting the process put forth by the State Board of Accounts,” Freeman said. “The State Board of Accounts gives us protections for the employees, protection for the taxpayer, and we have to stay within those guidelines. The fact that we did not fire the superintendent during a meeting has enraged certain people.”

One person who lives in the town says a group of residents are angry because they feel the employee did not face repercussions.

“We, the taxpayers, are paying the salary of these people and if they’re not performing as they should, then we need to look elsewhere,” Eric Gries, who lives in Darmstadt said. “We are calling for the resignation of Paul Freeman - our Town Council president.”

Freeman responded to these calls for his resignation.

“If that’s the situation, nobody likes being at the top,” Freeman said. “I’ve already given my resignation in the sense that I told them that the end of this term is the end of my term. I’ve got about 18 months to go and when I’m done, I’m done. But I’ll leave on my terms. I’ve done nothing wrong.”

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says it’s working closely with those involved in the investigation and have had full corporation at this point.

“Some of the allegations are a misuse of equipment and misuse of some of the materials that are owned by Darmstadt,” Major Jason Ashworth with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office said. “But that’s very broad. We’re looking at a lot of different things and we appreciate the cooperation from the town board at this point and everybody.”

This investigation may also widen to check allegations of stolen wire, lumber and the misuse of a town credit card.

We will continue to follow this investigation.

