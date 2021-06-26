Birthday Club
Report: Man taken to hospital after being stomped on, hit by vehicle

By Makayla Neukam
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One man was taken to the hospital after an incident in Evansville Friday.

Officers responded to a hit and run just before 7 p.m. on Florida St. and Morton Ave.

When officers arrived, the victim stated he was dropped off at the intersection by a white four-door vehicle.

Before the driver left the scene, police say the man went through the victim’s backpack and took items, stomped on his face and hit the victim with the vehicle.

Police say the victim had blood all over his face.

Authorities tell 14 News the victim was taken to the hospital and does not want to pursue any charges.

