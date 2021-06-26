Birthday Club
Police: 3 killed, 3 others injured after train hits minivan

Police say surveillance video shows the driver of the minivan ignored an activated train...
Police say surveillance video shows the driver of the minivan ignored an activated train crossing signal and drove around a crossing gate when the vehicle was hit.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — A 10-year-old girl and two adults have been killed after the minivan they were in was struck by a train in northwestern Indiana.

Police say the 1 a.m. Saturday crash in East Chicago also sent three boys between the ages of 10 and 7 to hospitals where they were listed in critical condition.

Police say surveillance video shows the driver of the minivan ignored an activated train crossing signal and drove around a crossing gate when the vehicle was hit.

The train pushed the minivan for about 200 yards.

In addition to the girl, a 38-year-old woman and 36-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

