Pedestrian hit in Dubois Co.

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after authorities say he was hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon.

According to the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were on their way to help assist a driver with a broken down vehicle on State Road 56 when they received another call about a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.

This is just east of County Road 400 East in Dubois.

Deputies say a man saw the vehicle broken down and pulled over to help. While changing a tire, deputies say a woman driving on State Road 56 failed to see the vehicle and swerved to avoid hitting it.

We are told she also didn’t see the man helping the driver and hit him.

According to deputies, he was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

An investigation is ongoing, but authorities say drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

