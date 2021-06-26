Investigation underway after stabbing in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened Friday night.

Officers responded to Five Oaks for an assault in progress. The report shows dispatch advised a man had possibly been stabbed.

When police arrived, they say a man lying in front of the southwest doors at the complex had been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

According to the report, a woman approached officers saying she was on the phone with a woman who stated she had been stabbed first and was inside her apartment bleeding.

Police then told the woman to exit her apartment. When she came out, police say she was bleeding from her left arm.

Due to being uncooperative with officers, police state the woman was handcuffed and placed inside an ambulance for medical treatment.

The report shows officers searched for others who may have been hurt but only found blood trails inside the apartment. We’re told detectives are applying for a search warrant, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.

