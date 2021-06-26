Indiana DNR recommending Hoosiers to remove birdfeeders

INDIANA (WFIE) - Indiana DNR is urging all Hoosiers to ditch their birdfeeders after receiving further reports of sick and dying songbirds due to a mysterious illness.

Earlier this week, 14 News reported on this mysterious illness, which is killing thousands of songbirds across the county.

No official cases have been confirmed in our area, but 15 counties throughout the state are reporting cases.

According to DNR officials, the affected songbirds showed neurological signs of illness, as well as eye swelling and crusty discharge.

