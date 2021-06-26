Dispatch: Water rescue underway at Newburgh Lock and Dam

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Dispatch tells 14 News that a water rescue is underway at the Newburgh Lock and Dam.

Dispatch says crews have been out since 1:35 Saturday morning.

We’re told Henderson City-County Rescue, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson Fire Department, and emergency management are some of the responding agencies.

We are working to get more information at this time.

