City of Princeton organizes summer car show

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Good weather allowed people to turn out for a summer car show in Princeton on Friday night.

A ten-year tradition, these shows are held in the center of town on the fourth Friday of each month all the way through October.

Though it’s a yearly gathering, attendees were especially eager now that pandemic restrictions have loosened.

Event organizer Alex Boxell says it’s been a treat to be closer to their usual event size.

”The crowd, the weather’s been crazy, it’s been hit or miss, but people are excited to get out and do things,” Boxell said. “And you know, last year we were closed off, so just as much as we can.”

Boxell says all proceeds from Friday’s show are getting donated to the North Gibson School Corporation’s Backpack Bash.

This program provides school supplies to kids who need them.

