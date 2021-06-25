Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Zesto on Franklin hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Zesto on Franklin hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
Zesto on Franklin hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Zesto on Franklin is getting behind local COVID-19 vaccine efforts by hosting a clinic next month.

The clinic will be held at the Franklin Street eatery on July 7 from 1-4 p.m.

To sweeten the deal, any person who gets vaccinated that day will receive a free order of small fries and a milkshake.

Second doses will be given on August 4.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Evansville City Council Vice President Alex Burton and Brittany Wicklein in high school together.
High school classmates react to former Tri-State woman’s homicide investigation
Dispatch confirms a report of a person getting shot on the 900 block of South Elliott Street in...
Dispatch: Person shot on S. Elliott St.
EPD: Driver hits tree, flees scene in another vehicle
EPD: Driver hits tree, flees scene in another vehicle
Box truck hits train bridge
Rented box truck hits train bridge in Henderson

Latest News

Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept. releases updated vaccination plan
Green River District reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 22 more cases since Tues.
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports 8 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co.
1/12 Dr. Porter interview
Deaconess President provides coronavirus and vaccine updates