Zesto on Franklin hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Zesto on Franklin is getting behind local COVID-19 vaccine efforts by hosting a clinic next month.
The clinic will be held at the Franklin Street eatery on July 7 from 1-4 p.m.
To sweeten the deal, any person who gets vaccinated that day will receive a free order of small fries and a milkshake.
Second doses will be given on August 4.
