Zesto on Franklin hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Zesto on Franklin is getting behind local COVID-19 vaccine efforts by hosting a clinic next month.

The clinic will be held at the Franklin Street eatery on July 7 from 1-4 p.m.

To sweeten the deal, any person who gets vaccinated that day will receive a free order of small fries and a milkshake.

Second doses will be given on August 4.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.