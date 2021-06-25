Weekend: Keep an eye on the sky

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Typical June heat and humidity has settled in over the Tri-State, and this will make the atmosphere ripe for scattered showers and thunderstorms. While no day will be a washout, there may be periods of storms and heavy rainfall. This setup will remain in place through much of next week, so we will have scattered afternoon/evening storms possible each day. Highs will climb to near 90 each day and lows will drop into the lower 70s.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.